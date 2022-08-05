SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 Declared: Check ssc.nic.in; Know Latest Updates Here

SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 has been officially released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 for all candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date. Candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2022 from the official website of the SSC. It is important to note that the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021 Tier-1 results have been declared on Thursday, 4 August 2022, on the official website of the SSC, ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who were waiting to check the SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 can finally check their scores. They are requested to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2022 from ssc.nic.in. They should check the result PDF released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) updates every detail on the official website, ssc.nic.in; interested candidates can take a look at them while downloading the results.
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam was formally conducted from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022 for candidates who had registered for the same. The examination was held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at various exam centres all over India.
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2022 have finally been announced on the website yesterday, on Thursday, 4 August 2022; candidates can download them.
Let's take a look at the steps to check and download the SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 online, now that it has been released officially:
Go to the website, ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022 on the homepage.
A result PDF will appear on your screen.
Check the Roll Numbers on the SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 carefully to see if your number is there.
Download the result from the site and save a copy of the same.
