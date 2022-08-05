SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 Declared: Check ssc.nic.in; Know Latest Updates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC CHSL Result 2022 Tier 1 for all candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date. Candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2022 from the official website of the SSC. It is important to note that the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021 Tier-1 results have been declared on Thursday, 4 August 2022, on the official website of the SSC, ssc.nic.in.

