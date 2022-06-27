SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022 Expected To Be Out on 30 June 2022, How To Check
SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2022 to be declared by 30 June 2022. No official notification has been released by SSC yet.
The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is likely to declare the SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2022 on 30 June 2022. The result of SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be available on the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in). The successful candidates will be eligible to appear in the next stages of SSC CHSL exam. Candidates should note that this is just a tentative date and no official notification has been released yet by the SSC.
The SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) tier 1 exam (10+2 level) was conducted from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022 across different examination centres of the country.
The SSC CHSL examination 2021 will make candidates eligible for various jobs like junior secretariat assistant, lower divisional clerk, entry operator, etc. For more job details please check the official site of the SSC.
Candidates who will successfully qualify the SSC CHSL exam tier 1 will be eligible to appear in the other stages of the exam. SSC CHSL is conducted in three different tiers.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022: How To Check
Candidates can check the SSC CHSL Result 2022 by following the below steps:
Go to the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in).
On the homepage, look for the link 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Result' under the latest new section.
Click on the 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Result' link. You will be taken to the candidate login page.
Fill your login details like roll number, password correctly and hit the 'Login' button.
Your 'SSC CHSL tier 1 exam result will be visible on your screen.
Download and save your SSC CHSL result. You should also save a hard copy of your result for future use.
Candidates successful in the SSC CHSL exam will have to go through the other stages of the exam. The SSC CHSL exam is conducted in three different tiers. Tier 1 SSC CHSL exam is already over. The tier 2 exam will be a descriptive examination of 100 marks. SSC CHSL exam Tier 2 will be conducted via offline mode. SSC CHSL Tier 3 exam will include a skill and typing test. Finally, candidates successful in all the tiers of SSC CHSL exam will have to go through the final process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.