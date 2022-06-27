SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022 Expected To Be Out on 30 June 2022, How To Check

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is likely to declare the SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2022 on 30 June 2022. The result of SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be available on the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in). The successful candidates will be eligible to appear in the next stages of SSC CHSL exam. Candidates should note that this is just a tentative date and no official notification has been released yet by the SSC.

The SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) tier 1 exam (10+2 level) was conducted from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022 across different examination centres of the country.

The SSC CHSL examination 2021 will make candidates eligible for various jobs like junior secretariat assistant, lower divisional clerk, entry operator, etc. For more job details please check the official site of the SSC.