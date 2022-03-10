SSC Released the Exam Schedule for CGL and CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Examinations

The Staff Selection Commission released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

As per the schedule the CGL and CHSL first tier examinations will be conducted in the months of April, May and June 2022. The exam dates for Tier 1 examinations have been released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notifications, Tier 1 CGL examinations will be conducted on 4 April 2022 and the Tier 1 CHSL examinations will be conducted from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022.