ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility & Selection Process for 108 Posts

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has notified and invited interested candidates to apply for constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration for the ITBP recruitment drive will begin on 19 August 2022 and the last date of application submission is 17 September 2022.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Know about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.