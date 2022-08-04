ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility & Selection Process for 108 Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 108 vacancies.
The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has notified and invited interested candidates to apply for constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration for the ITBP recruitment drive will begin on 19 August 2022 and the last date of application submission is 17 September 2022.
This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 108 posts in the organisation. Know about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.
Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts
Interested candidates willing to apply for the posts should have a matriculation degree or an equivalent from a recognised board, and should have completed a one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a mason, carpenter, or plumber.
The age limit for candidates to apply for the posts is between 18 years to 23 years.
The selection process will include stages of physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, trade test, and detailed medical examination/ review medical examination. Candidates can check more details through the official site of the ITBP.
