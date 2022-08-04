BPSC 66th Result 2022 Declared: Check Website; How To Download BPSC Result

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officially released the final result for the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination yesterday, on Wednesday, 3 August 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the BPSC 66th Result 2022 from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the BPSC Result 2022 is bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) updates every information on the official website.

To download the BPSC 66th Result 2022, one has to log into their registered account on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates must note that the BPSC Result 2022 for the 66th Combined Competitive Examination has already been declared on bpsc.bih.nic.in. They can check their scores and download the results from the site now.