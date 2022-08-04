AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Steps To Apply

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: vacant posts for 82 posts, details here
(Photo: iStock)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat has notified and invited interested students to apply for faculty posts. The application process has already begun and, as per the notification, the last date to apply for the recruitment process is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news section.
The advertisement for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 was published in the employment news section on 30 July 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website – aiimsrajkot.edu.in.
The AIIMS faculty recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 82 posts, out of which 18 vacancies are for the posts of professor, 13 vacancies are for the posts of additional professor, 16 vacancies for the posts of associate professor, and 35 vacancies for assistant professor posts.
General (UR)/OBC – Rs 3,000
SC/ST/ Women/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – Rs 1,000
The application fee may be remitted in the form of a demand draft in favour of "AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment" payable at Rajkot, Gujarat. The application fee, once submitted, shall not be refunded.
The maximum age limit for candidates applying for vacancies is 58 years for the posts of professor/additional professor. The maximum age limit to apply for posts of associate professor/assistant professor is 50 years.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through registered speed post, along with payment proof to the following address:
Recruitment Cell,
Deputy Director (Admin)
AIIMS, Rajkot Temporary Campus,
PDU Medical College & Civil Hospital,
Rajkot 360001