SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Dates Announced on the Official Website: Check Details

SSC CHSL 2020 exam dates are declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the date of the skill test examination, CHSL 2020. Candidates who are eligible and interested to appear for the SSC CHSL 2020 exam can check the official website for all the latest updates. The website that the candidates need to visit to check the exam date and other details is ssc.nic.in.
The exam schedule announced by the SSC via the official website is finalised as of now. If the commission decides to make any changes in the schedule, the candidates will be informed about it through the website, ssc.nic.in. To check the dates, candidates must visit the official site and click on the latest notification about the exam.
It is also important to note that the exam dates can be changed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country. The candidates need to keep a close eye on the website to track the changes.
According to the notification posted by the SSC on the official website, the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on 20 June 2022 and 21 June 2022.
It is to be noted that a total of 45,480 candidates successfully qualified for the examination's Tier-II Descriptive Paper. The exam was conducted on 9 January 2022 as per the schedule.
Candidates who have decided to appear for the exam should note that details regarding the exam time, venue, and other information will be informed once the SSC admit cards are released.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)