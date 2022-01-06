SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 2 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 9 January 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-II) Examination 2020 admit card has been released by the commission on the regional websites of SSC.
Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from their respective regional centre's website.
SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 09 January 2022.
How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Admit Card?
Go to your respective regional website of SSC
Click on 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) PAPER-II EXAM' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on download admit card link
Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth
Click on 'Search'
Your SSC CHSL admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use
SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 4,726 posts in various government departments, ministries, and agencies.
Recently, SSC also declared SSC CHSL Tier 1 revised result of over 150 candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut off and their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in. The revised result was declared after making corrections in the final answer key.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.