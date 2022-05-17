RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Released on the Website: How To Download

RBI Grade B admit card 2022 released on the website.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally released the admit card for Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can check and download their respective admit cards. To download the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 admit card, candidates must visit the official website of RBI, www.rbi.org.in. The official website contains all the latest updates about the exam.
As the admit cards for the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 have already been released, candidates are requested to download the same from the website and keep the document ready.
It is also important to note that the Phase-I online examination is scheduled to be conducted on 28 May 2022. Candidates should note that the exam will take place online.
Candidates who have registered for the exam must remember these dates.
Candidates who have registered for the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 must note that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 298 vacant seats.
Follow these simple steps to download the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 admit card from the website:
Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): www.rbi.org.in.
Click on the Opportunities@RBI option available on the homepage.
Then click on 'current vacancies' and on the call letter.
Tap on the link that states "Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022."
Fill in your credentials to log in.
Your Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the same.