SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 Released: Download From ssc.nic.in; Check the Details

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 is declared on the official website on 9 February 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022, on Thursday, 9 February 2023. It is important to note that the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 is released on the official website of the commission. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is ssc.nic.in. The cut-offs for the SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 are also available on the official website for interested candidates to check.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 to release on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Now, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the results for interested candidates to check their scores and download. One must go to the website and check all the latest details updated by the commission for interested candidates.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) updates all the details on its official website so that it is easier for candidates to check and stay updated. The latest announcements are available on the site.
According to the official details, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the CGL Examination (Tier-I) 2022 exam from 12 December to 13 December 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially stated, "Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), and all posts other than AAOs & JSO (List-3)".
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 online:
Go to the official website - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states CGL Tier 1 2022 Result on the homepage.
Once the page opens on your device, enter your Registered ID and Password correctly.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 result will display on your screen.
Check the scores and see if you have qualified for the Tier 2 exam.
Download the result from the website to go through the scores properly.
