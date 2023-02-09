SSC JHT Final Result 2022 Released: Download From ssc.nic.in; Know Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022 is available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The website that candidates should visit to check and download the result is ssc.nic.in. It has all the latest details and you can go through them.

