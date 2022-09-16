SSC CGL 2022 Notification Date Postponed to 17 September - Steps To Check

SSC CGL 2022 examination to be held in December 2022, notification to release soon.
The Staff selection Commission (SSC) CGL 2022 notification will be released on 17 September 2022. The interested candidates can check the notification on the mentioned date on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC was supposed to release the SSC CGL 2022 notification on Saturday, 10 September 2022, but the notification release date had to be rescheduled.
The official notice states, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022.”
The SSC CGL examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. The details about the vacancies will be out when the notification has been released. Here are the steps to check the SSC CGL 2022 notification:
Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
On the home page, search for the SSC CGL 2022 notification.
Click on the notification link and a PDF file will open.
Check the notification and the details mentioned in it.
Register for the application process and keep a hard copy of the form.
The registration process will begin on the official site. The candidates can find all the details on the PDF file. Candidates can visit the SSC website for more details.
