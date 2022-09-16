LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For CTO, CDO, and CISO Posts - Steps to Apply

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the recruitment drive 2022 which is being held to fill in the posts of Chief Technical officer, Chief Digital Officer, and Chief Information Security Office for the central office in Mumbai.

Interested candidates can check more details and apply on the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The application process for the recruitment drive will open on 10 September and the application window will close on 10 October. Candidates can only submit the application fee online.