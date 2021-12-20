SSC CGL 2021: Registration To Begin From 23 December, Exam in April 2022

SSC CGL application form to be released on 23 December on ssc.nic.in.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the advertisement of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2021 on 23 December. Registrations for the same will also begin from the same day.
Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for SSC CGL 2021 exam will be able to download the advertisement and register for the same on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CGL 2021 post details are not announced yet. They will be released along with the advertisement. However, the SSC CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to several Group B and Group C posts in various government departments, ministries, and organisations .
Recently, the SSC also declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of the SSC: ssc.nic.in.
On the basis of performance in the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam, candidates have been shortlisted for Tier 2 and Tier 3 exam.
The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2 and Tier-3 exams are tentatively scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 January 2022, and 6 February 2022.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of the SSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)