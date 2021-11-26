SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

SSC CGL Result 2020 Tier 1 declared on ssc.nic.in. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
SSC CGL Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 26 November, declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
Click on the 'Result' tab on the top-right corner
Click on the result link against SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 result List 1/ 2/ 3
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your name and roll number in that PDF
Click on submit
Enter your roll number and password
Click on Login
Download and save it for future reference
"Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations," reads the official notification released by SSC.
All candidates must note that separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3), the notice added.
SSC CGL Mains Exam Date: The CGL (Tier-2 and Tier-3) Examination 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28 & 29 January 2022, and 6 February 2022.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.