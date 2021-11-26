SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 exams were conducted from 13 - 24 August 2021 in Computer Based Mode.
SSC CGL Result 2020 Tier 1 declared on ssc.nic.in. Image used for representational purposes.

SSC CGL Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 26 November, declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020?

  • Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in

  • Click on the 'Result' tab on the top-right corner

  • Click on the result link against SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 result List 1/ 2/ 3

  • You will be directed to a PDF

  • Check your name and roll number in that PDF

  • Click on submit

  • Enter your roll number and password

  • Click on Login

  • Download and save it for future reference

"Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations," reads the official notification released by SSC.

All candidates must note that separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3), the notice added.

SSC CGL Mains Exam Date: The CGL (Tier-2 and Tier-3) Examination 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28 & 29 January 2022, and 6 February 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.

Published: 26 Nov 2021,03:24 PM IST
