SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

"Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations," reads the official notification released by SSC.

All candidates must note that separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3), the notice added.

SSC CGL Mains Exam Date: The CGL (Tier-2 and Tier-3) Examination 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28 & 29 January 2022, and 6 February 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.