SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Result Declared: Here's How to Check
SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 exams were conducted from 13 - 24 August 2021 in Computer Based Mode.
SSC CGL Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 26 November, declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 exams were conducted from 13 - 24 August 2021 in Computer Based Mode.
How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020?
Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
Click on the 'Result' tab on the top-right corner
Click on the result link against SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 result List 1/ 2/ 3
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your name and roll number in that PDF
Click on submit
Enter your roll number and password
Click on Login
Download and save it for future reference
"Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations," reads the official notification released by SSC.
All candidates must note that separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3), the notice added.
SSC CGL Mains Exam Date: The CGL (Tier-2 and Tier-3) Examination 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 28 & 29 January 2022, and 6 February 2022.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.