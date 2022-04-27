SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Results Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check How to Download

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Results published on 26 April 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam on Tuesday, 26 April. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC Combined Graduate Level 2020 Tier 2 Exam can check their SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the scores on the official website for the candidates to go through. The official website that the candidates can access to check their results is ssc.nic.in.
Candidates are requested to go to the official website and provide their login details to check the result.
It is to be noted that the SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam has been announced on Tuesday, 26 April.
Now that the results are officially released, candidates who had appeared for the exam can take a look at their scores.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check their SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam that has been released on Tuesday, 26 April:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen
Step 4: Click on the link that states Combined Graduate Level 2020 Tier 2 Results
Step 5: Look for your Roll Number in the PDF that will display on your screen
Step 6: Download the PDF from the website
Step 7: Take a printout of the SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam for future reference.
For all the latest updates, one has to keep checking the official website: ssc.nic.in.