SSC Released the Exam Schedule for CGL and CHSL 2021 Tier 1 Examinations

SSC CGL and CHSL 2021 examination: exam schedule released.
(Image: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.
As per the schedule the CGL and CHSL first tier examinations will be conducted in the months of April, May and June 2022. The exam dates for Tier 1 examinations have been released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
According to the official notifications, Tier 1 CGL examinations will be conducted on 4 April 2022 and the Tier 1 CHSL examinations will be conducted from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022.
The official notifications read as, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates."
The SSC CGL recruitment examinations are conducted for the posts of Group B and group C in various departments which include:
Assistant Audit Officer
Inspectors, Sub Inspectors
Assistants
Auditors
Accountants and other
posts in Ministry of Railways
Ministry of External Affairs
CBDT, Intelligence Bureau and CBIC
Directorate of Enforcement
The SSC CHSL recruitment examination is conducted for the below mentioned posts:
Lower Divisional Clerk
Junior Secretariat Assistant
Postal Assistant
Sorting Assistant
Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, Departments and Offices of the Government of India
posts for Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies and Tribunals
More details regarding the available vacancies will be given by the SSC. candidates can visit the official website for further details regarding the SSC CGL 2021 and CHSL 2021 examination.
