SBI RBO Recruitment 2023 Begins for 194 Posts: Check Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2023 for 194 posts. Important details here.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has started online applications for 194 posts of Retired Bank Officer (RBO) on contractual basis on the official website, sbi.co.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps.
The online recruitment drive started from Thursday 15 June 2033 and the last date to apply is 6 July.
Let us read about the eligibility, age limit, vacancies, selection criteria, and other details below.
The total number of posts available under the ongoing SBI Recruitment drive 2023 including:
FLC Directors: 12 posts
FLC Counsellors: 182 posts
According to an official notification released by the SBI, the minimum age limit should be 60 and the maximum age limit should be 63 as on 15 June 2023. Candidates must note down that there is no age relaxation for reserved category candidates.
There are no details mentioned on the official notification about the educational qualifications of candidates eligible for SBI retired officers. However, the candidates must have proficiency in reading, writing, speaking and understanding skills. Besides, a working knowledge of computers is essentials for both FLC Directors and Counsellors.
The selection process includes different phases including shortlisting, interview, and merit list. After being shortlisted by the bank, candidates will have to appear in an interview carrying 100 marks. Then a merit list will be released by the authorities based on the descending order of marks obtained by the candidates.
In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age, according to the official notification.
Go to the official website, sbi.co.in.
Register yourself if you are applying for the first time.
Go to the direct link for SBI Retired Officers Posts.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will show up.
Enter the all the important details.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee, if any.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hardcopy for future reference.
