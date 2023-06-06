EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 38,800 Posts on emrs.tribal.gov.in

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 38,800 Posts on emrs.tribal.gov.in

The official notification regarding 38.800 EMRS posts may be out soon on emrs.tribal.gov.in.
Saima Andrabi
Jobs
Updated:

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Released on emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check Steps To Apply Here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Released on&nbsp;emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check Steps To Apply Here.</p></div>

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) may soon release an official notification regarding the recruitment of 38,800 teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) on the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Recently, the NESTS issued a notification regarding the rules for EMRS staff including Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Art Teacher, Music Teacher, PET, Librarian, Counsellor, and more. These rules may be called as Eklavya Model Residential School Recruitment Rules 2023, as per the notification.

Candidates who will be directly recruited in accordance with these recruitment rules will serve as the employees of the NESTS. Once the official notification regarding the EMRS recruitment 2023 is released, all the appointments in EMRS shall be made in provision of these rules.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Important Details

Following are the important details regarding the upcoming EMRS recruitment 2023.

Number of Posts: 38,800

Type of Posts: Teaching and non-teaching

Official Website: emrs.tribal.gov.in

Mode of Applications: Online

Number of Schools: 740

Organizing Body: NESTS

Once the official notification is released regarding the EMRS Recruitment 2023, candidates will be able to know the registration date, eligibility, educational qualification, application fee, last date of application, total number of vacancies, and other details.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for EMRS Recruitment 2023.

  • Register yourself as a new candidate and note down the details.

  • Go to the login page.

  • Use the personal login credentials.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will open.

  • Enter all the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Upload the documents, if any.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Check this space regularly regarding the latest updates on EMRS Recruitment 2023 by NESTS.

Published: 06 Jun 2023,11:48 AM IST

