India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended; Latest Details

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration last date is extended.
The India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration form submission deadline is extended for interested candidates. As per the latest official details, the deadline for submitting the online form is extended to 23 June, for those who have not filled it yet. Interested candidates are requested to fill out the India Post GDS recruitment registration form on the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. One must fill out the details carefully and then submit the form online to avoid any confusion later on.
One must take note of the new India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration form submission's last date. Candidates have to fill out the application form on or before 23 June, to be considered for the recruitment process. All the latest details and important dates regarding the India Post GDS recruitment are available on the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
It is important to note that the application process is taking place online only. One must pay the required application fee online as well, within the mentioned last date.
As per the official details, the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration process will end on 23 June. The application correction window is scheduled to open from 24 June to 26 June, for interested candidates.
All interested applicants belonging to general and OBC groups have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. Other candidates do not have to pay any fee, as per the details on the notification.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to finish the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Tap on the "Registration" or "New User" option and provide the mentioned details to register yourself.
Fill out the personal details and educational qualifications on the registration form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents and pay the application fee, if applicable.
Tap on submit once you are done.
Download a copy of the registration form and take a printout, for future use.
