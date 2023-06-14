India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended; Latest Details

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration form submission deadline is extended for interested candidates. As per the latest official details, the deadline for submitting the online form is extended to 23 June, for those who have not filled it yet. Interested candidates are requested to fill out the India Post GDS recruitment registration form on the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. One must fill out the details carefully and then submit the form online to avoid any confusion later on.

One must take note of the new India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration form submission's last date. Candidates have to fill out the application form on or before 23 June, to be considered for the recruitment process. All the latest details and important dates regarding the India Post GDS recruitment are available on the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.