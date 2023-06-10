CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 21,391 Constable Posts

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) recently issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of 21,391 constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. This recruitment drive will serve as a great opportunity for interested and eligible candidates to join the Bihar Police force.

The online application for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 can be submitted by both male and female candidates on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Let us check out the eligibility, qualification, application fee, last date to apply and other details below.