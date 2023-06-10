CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 21,391 Constable Posts

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 21,391 Constable Posts

The official notification for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment is out now. Details here.
Saima Andrabi
Jobs
Published:

|

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) recently issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of 21,391 constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. This recruitment drive will serve as a great opportunity for interested and eligible candidates to join the Bihar Police force.

The online application for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 can be submitted by both male and female candidates on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Let us check out the eligibility, qualification, application fee, last date to apply and other details below.

When Will the Online Application Process for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Start?

The Bihar Police Online application process will start from 20 June 2023.

When Is the Last Date To Apply for Bihar Police Vacancy 2023?

The last date to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment posts is 20 July 2023.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The candidates have to go through a written test and score a minimum of 35 marks in it to be eligible for the next levels of the examination like PET (physical endurance test) and PMT (Physical Measurement Test). The final merit list will be based on both written test and PMT/PET scores.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are approximately 21,391 vacancies in the upcoming Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 including the following:

General Category (UR): 8,556 posts

Extremely Backward Classes: 3,842 posts

Scheduled Caste: 3,400

Backward Classes (BC): 2,570

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 2,140

Backward Classes Women: 655

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 228

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The eligible candidates must have passed 10th or 12th standard from a well recognized institution.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The minimum age limit for constable posts in Bihar Police is 18 years while as the maximum age limit is 35 years.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 for Constable Posts: Salary Details

The salary range of Bihar Police Constables is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.

How To Apply for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023?

  • Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

  • On the appeared home page, go to the registration section and register yourself if you are a new user. Note down the credentials.

  • Go to the direct link for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up.

  • Enter all the required details in the application form.

  • Upload the documents, if any.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the application form for future references.

