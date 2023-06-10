CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 21,391 Constable Posts

CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 for 21391 posts. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) recently issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of 21,391 constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. This recruitment drive will serve as a great opportunity for interested and eligible candidates to join the Bihar Police force.
The online application for Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 can be submitted by both male and female candidates on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.
Let us check out the eligibility, qualification, application fee, last date to apply and other details below.
The Bihar Police Online application process will start from 20 June 2023.
The last date to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment posts is 20 July 2023.
The candidates have to go through a written test and score a minimum of 35 marks in it to be eligible for the next levels of the examination like PET (physical endurance test) and PMT (Physical Measurement Test). The final merit list will be based on both written test and PMT/PET scores.
There are approximately 21,391 vacancies in the upcoming Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 including the following:
General Category (UR): 8,556 posts
Extremely Backward Classes: 3,842 posts
Scheduled Caste: 3,400
Backward Classes (BC): 2,570
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 2,140
Backward Classes Women: 655
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 228
The eligible candidates must have passed 10th or 12th standard from a well recognized institution.
The minimum age limit for constable posts in Bihar Police is 18 years while as the maximum age limit is 35 years.
The salary range of Bihar Police Constables is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.
Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, go to the registration section and register yourself if you are a new user. Note down the credentials.
Go to the direct link for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will show up.
Enter all the required details in the application form.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy of the application form for future references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)