SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Soon, Mains Admit Card Release Date & Other Details

SBI PO Prelims Result and Mains Admit Card Release Date Soon: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 anytime soon on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Candidates who appeared in the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Exam 2022 will have to use their personal login details like application number and password to download and check the result.

The SBI PO Prelims Exam was conducted from 17 to 20 December 2022 across different examination centers of the country. The SBI PO Recruitment Drive 2022 was conducted to fill up almost 1673 posts.