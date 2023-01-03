SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at sbi.co.in, Know How to Check Result

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 is released for candidates on the site.
(Photo: iStock)
The SBI preliminary result 2022 has been released yesterday, 2 January 2022. The SBI preliminary exam was conducted to fill up the posts for the post of clerk (junior associate). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). It is important to note that the candidates can even download the prelims results.
After the release of the SBI prelims result 2022, the candidates must check the scores and other details mentioned on it carefully after downloading it. Candidates should also look for any printing mistakes.
The SBI Clerk prelims exam 2022 was conducted on 12, 19, 20, and 25 November 2022 and only the registered candidates could sit for the exam.
It is important to note that there were 5486 vacancies for the post of clerk. Out of this, candidates will be formally selected for the mains exam.
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Download SBI Clerk Result 2022".
Enter your credentials and other details carefully to login.
You can click on submit to view the result.
The prelims result will be displayed on your screen.
Check the scores and other details on the result carefully.
Download the results from the website and take a printout for your reference.
