Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC exams for stenographer grades C and D were conducted on 17 and 18 December 2022.
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Published:

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022 is out

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022 is out</p></div>

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D'. Candidates had appeared for the stenographer 2022 exam in the online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.

SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade C and D examination on 17 and 18 December 2022. Approximately 13,100 candidates qualified in the provisional skill test for the Stenographer Grade "C" while 47,246 candidates qualified for the Stenographer Grade "D" Skill Test.

The final answer key for the exam has not yet been out, it is expected to be released on the website of the commission between 27 January and 10 February 2023.

Also ReadUPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check Dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC and Other Exams

The detailed result and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be available on the website from 25 January onwards and the candidates will have access to the result till 8 February.

As per the official notice, "Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard."

How To Download Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the result tab

  3. Then click on the Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2022 result link

  4. A PDF will appear on the screen

  5. Check the details and marks carefull

Keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

Also ReadICAI CA Final, Inter November Results 2022 Declared: Check icai.nic.in, Updates

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT