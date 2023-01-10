SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D'. Candidates had appeared for the stenographer 2022 exam in the online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.

SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade C and D examination on 17 and 18 December 2022. Approximately 13,100 candidates qualified in the provisional skill test for the Stenographer Grade "C" while 47,246 candidates qualified for the Stenographer Grade "D" Skill Test.

The final answer key for the exam has not yet been out, it is expected to be released on the website of the commission between 27 January and 10 February 2023.