Haryana CET 2022 Result Released: Direct Link, Merit List & Steps To Download

Haryana CET 2022 Result Declared on the official website. Here are the steps to download.
Haryana CET 2022 Result Out: HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission) declared the Haryana CET Exam Result 2022 on the official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download and check the result, merit list, and cut off from the direct link by following the easy steps mentioned later in the post.
The official notification released by the concerned officials regarding the Haryana CET 2022 Result, “It is for the information of all concerned candidates that the result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022, Haryana for examination held on 5 and 6 November 2022 for Group-C posts has been uploaded in candidates Login ID. Candidates are advised to check/download their CET Score Card, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in available at official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.”
Candidates must follow the below steps to download and check the Haryana CET 2022 Result via direct link.
Go to any of the official websites hssc.gov.in or hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage follow the direct Haryana CET Result link.
Enter the login details like registration number and date of birth followed by captcha verification.
Haryana CET Scorecard 2022 will show up on the screen.
Click on the Download/Print option to check the scorecard.
Haryana CET Result 2022 will be displayed.
Download and save the result and scorecard for future reference.
For your convenience, you can also, follow the following direct link.
hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in/index.php/app/download/login
