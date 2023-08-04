RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2023 Declared: Download From rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in; Details

RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint.)
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the RPSC 2nd Grade result 2023 for Group D recently on the official website. It is important to note that the RPSC 2nd Grade result is declared for the first paper, GK, and the second paper, Mathematics. Candidates who appeared for the examination on the scheduled dates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade teacher result from the official website - rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in. One must check the details in the result carefully.
Along with the RPSC 2nd Grade result 2023 for Group D, one can also go through the latest announcements on the website - rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in. Concerned candidates are requested to download the RPSC 2nd Grade teacher results online and go through their scores. They must also check the personal details printed on the result to see if there are any errors.
The exam-conducting body declared the 2nd Grade results on the official website so that concerned candidates can download them easily. You have to check the roll numbers on the PDF and see if you are selected.
As per the latest official details, the RPSC 2nd Grade result 2023 is released for GK and Mathematics. The ones who appeared for the papers were patiently waiting to check the result PDF and then can download it now.
Candidates must check all the roll numbers in the list and very with their number to see if they have been selected by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) recruitment process.
It is important to note that the 2nd-grade teacher result PDF that is released recently is provisional. However, checking the details mentioned on it is important for concerned candidates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that candidates should follow to download the RPSC 2nd Grade result 2023 today:
Visit the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Tap on the link that states "Provisional List of Candidates for RPSC 2nd Grade" on the homepage.
The provisional PDF file will open on your screen and you can check the roll numbers.
Download the 2nd-grade result PDF from the website and take a printout for your reference.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)