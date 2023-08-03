SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Additional Result 2023 Declared; Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 recently for all concerned candidates. It is important to note that one can download the post phase 9 additional result from the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in. One must go through the additional list of selected candidates carefully and see if their names are present. The result link is activated on the homepage of the site for all concerned candidates.
According to the official details, the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 link is available on the official website - ssc.nic.in only. Candidates must check the details mentioned in the result carefully and download a copy. One can also go through the latest updates from the commission on the website to stay updated and informed with the details.
Candidates are requested to download the Post Phase 9 additional result as soon as possible from the website. You should check if your name is present among the additional selected candidates.
SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Additional Result 2023: Details
As per the latest official details mentioned on the result, approximately 63 additional candidates for Matriculation level posts, 867 for Higher Secondary Level, and 808 for Graduate & Above level posts are selected in the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023.
You must download the additional list of selected candidates' result from the official website to know who have to appear for the next stage of scrutiny. One must go through the details mentioned in the result.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the result link on its official website only. You must find the result notification on the homepage and download it.
The Post Phase 9 additional result is released in a PDF form so candidates can download it easily.
SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Additional Result 2023: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.nic.in.
Find the activated notification that states SSC Selection Post Phase 9 additional result 2023 on the homepage.
A PDF will open on the screen where you can check the roll numbers of the selected candidates.
Check if your roll number is present in the list.
Download the additional result PDF from the website and save a copy for future use.
