SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 35 Posts, Details Here

Registration for SBI SCO recruitment 2022 closes on 17 May.
(Photo: Twitter)
The State Bank of India released a notification on 27 April 2022 inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the 35 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process will end on 17 May 2022.
The candidates who are interested can apply for the SBI SCO recruitment process on the official website at sbi.co.in. The exam is expected to be conducted on 25 June and the admit cards will be released for download on 17 May 2022.
35 posts for Specialist Cadre Officer posts will be filled up by the SBI SCO recruitment drive. There are 7 general posts while 28 are contractual posts.
The candidates from General/EWS/OBC have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while the candidates of ST/SC/ PWD have to pay no application fee.
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the careers tab.
Then click on the 'apply' link.
Register and fill in the application.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee if required.
Submit the application and keep a hard copy of the form.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)