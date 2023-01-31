MPPEB Group 2 Admit Card 2023 Out: How to Download Sub-Group 3 Exam Hall Tickets

MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023 is declared recently on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has formally released the admit card for sub-group 3 which includes Swachhta Nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts Combined Recruitment Test 2023.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam are requested to download the MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023 from the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the hall tickets is esb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates are requested to download the MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023 for sub-group 3 examinations soon. They have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website - esb.mp.gov.in and then the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.
One must check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading it from the website.
According to the latest official details stated on the schedule, the MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Exams 2023 will begin on 13 February 2023. The exams are scheduled to end on 17 February 2023 for all candidates who have registered for the same.
As per the official details, the Group 2 Sub Group 3 Exams are set to be held in two shifts. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must take note of the exam dates and timings.
It is important to note that all candidates must take a printout of the MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023 and carry it to their respective exam centres.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the MPPEB Group 2 hall ticket 2023 online:
Go to the official website - esb.mp.gov.in.
Click on the link available for Test Admit Card - Group 2 (Sub group 3) on the homepage.
Key in your credential details to log in to your account.
The MPPEB Group 2 hall ticket will display on your screen.
Check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
Download the hall ticket from the website to your device.
Keep a hard copy of the same with you and carry it on your exam day.
