India Post Recruitment 2022 for Car Drivers: Eligibility, Last Date, and More

India Post Recruitment 2022 for Car Drivers, Check Details
India Post has released an official notification regarding the posts of car drivers for staff. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of India Post – indiapost.gov.in.
The candidates interested in India Post recruitment 2022 for staff car drivers must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:
The candidates must have passed their Class 10 board examinations from a well-recognised institute or board.
The candidate must possess a valid driving license for both light motor vehicles (LMV) and heavy motor vehicles (HMV).
The candidates should not have crossed the upper age limit on the date of closing applications. The upper age limit for a driver job in India Post is 56 years.
At least three years of experience are required in driving light and heavy motor vehicles.
A sound knowledge of detecting minor defects in the vehicles.
All the eligible candidates for India Post recruitment 2022 for car drivers can apply on the official website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in) by following the below steps.
Go to the official website of India Post.
On the homepage, go to the PDF link 'Filling up 24 vacancies of Staff Car Driver on Deputation/ Absorption.'
Click on the link and the PDF file will be displayed on your screen.
At the end of the file, you will find two forms labelled as Annexure-I and Annexure-II.
You need to fill all the details mentioned in these forms and send the form to the address 'The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai, 600006' before the last date.
The total number of staff driver vacancies under India Post recruitment 2022 is 24. Interested and eligible candidates should apply before the last date. The last date of submitting applications for staff driver posts of India Post is 20 July 2022. Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted under any circumstances.
Candidates applying for the staff driver posts under India Post Recruitment 2022 should note that they need to submit their applications via proper channels with the required documents. Incomplete applications will not be entertained.
The candidates applying for the staff driver posts will be remunerated Rs 19, 900 and the pay will be regulated according to the rules.
