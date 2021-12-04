BPSSC Bihar Police: SI and Sergeant Prelims Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Soon

BPSSC SI/Sergeant prelims examination: Selection Process

The BPSSC SI/Sergeant prelims examination will be conducted in two rounds, namely a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam.

The preliminary exam shall consist of an MCQ paper of 200 marks in which candidates will have to score at least 30% marks to qualify for the Main exam.

Lastly, the total number of candidates who will qualify for the Main exam are said to be 20 times that of the total vacancies.