TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria and Application Process
The TNUSRB SI recruitment notification will be released on its official website on 8 March 2022.
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is expected to release a recruitment notification for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) on 8 March 2022.
The TNUSRB notification for SI recruitment 2022 will be published on the official website of the TNUSRB – tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
Candidates who wish to apply can check the notification once it is published on the official website.
The TNUSRB, meanwhile, has released the syllabus and model questions for the Tamil Eligibility Test, General Knowledge Test, Psychology Test, and Police Subjects (only department candidates) on the official website.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria and Examination Fee
These are the eligibility criteria that candidates should take note of before applying:
Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree from any university that is recognised by UGC/government as on the date of the notification.
The minimum age to apply for the post is 20 years and the maximum is 30. Only candidates falling in this age group can apply.
Male candidates need to be 170 cm tall and female candidates should be 159 cm tall.
The examination fee is Rs 500. Candidates from the police department can apply under both open and departmental quotas. They have to pay an amount of Rs 1,000 as examination fee.
The payment can be made either through cash challan or online.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of the TNUSRB – tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Fill out the application form by providing all the required details correctly.
Step 3: Upload scanned copies of required documents, such as signature, educational qualifications, certificates, address proofs, and other details.
Step 4: Pay the application fee.
Step 5: Submit the form after cross-checking all the details.
Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference.
