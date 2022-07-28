Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 Registration Underway; Latest Updates Here

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 applications have begun on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Army has officially invited applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC). Those who are interested to apply for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 can register via the official website. The Indian Army Recruitment 2022 notification is also available on the website, so that interested candidates can take a look at it. The official website that one should visit to apply for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 is joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 notification can also be downloaded from joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the registration dates, eligibility, and other important Indian Army Recruitment 2022 information for the post of SSC Tech on the notification released officially. One should finish the registration process within the deadline to be considered for the post of SSC.
As per the latest official details, the last date to apply for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 is 24 August 2022 by 3 pm. The registrations for the Indian Army Recruitment 2022 have officially begun.
To apply for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022, the age limit is between 20 years and 27 years as on 1 April 2023.
It is important that interested candidates go through the official notification on joinindianarmy.nic.in before applying for the vacancies.
Here are the steps to apply for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2022 online:
Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Officer Entry Apply/Login on the homepage.
Tap on the Registration option and register yourself.
Now click on Apply Online and fill up the application form correctly with all the required details.
Submit the application form and download it from the website.
You should save a copy of the form for future reference.
