Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 SSC Posts
The last date to apply for the Indian Army SSC posts is 23 June 2021.
The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male, female engineering graduates, and also from widows of defence personnel for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC).
The official notification reads, "Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Course will commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu."
The last date to apply for the Indian Army SSC posts is 23 June 2021.
Vacancy Details
A total of 191 candidates are to be recruited through this recruitment drive.
- Men - 175 posts
- Women - 14 posts
- Widows - 2 posts
Eligibility
Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts should have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. "Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu," reads the notification.
However, for widows of defence personnel:
- SSC (Non technical) (Non UPSC) post - Graduation in any Discipline
- SSC (technical) post - B.E/ BTech in any Engineering stream
For further details, candidates can check out the official notification.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.