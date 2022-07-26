MPSC Recruitment 2022: Visit mpsconline.gov.in & Apply for Medical Officer Posts

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online recruitment applications to fill up the post of Medical Officer (MO). The MPSC Recruitment 2022 for the post of Medical Officer (MO) will take place online on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies via the official website of the MPSC, mpsconline.gov.in. Candidates can also take a look at the MPSC Recruitment 2022 notification on the mentioned official website.

They will get to know the MPSC Recruitment 2022 registration dates and other important details provided the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 400 vacancies for the posts of Medical Officer (MO). Interested candidates should check out the official website, mpsconline.gov.in, before registering for the drive.