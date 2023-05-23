India Post Recruitment 2023 for 12,828 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts: Steps To Apply

The Indian Postal Department has started online applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by following the steps mentioned below.

The Indian Postal Department recruitment is being held for a total of 12,828 posts. The last date to apply is 11 June 2023.

Let us read all the important details of the Indian Postal Recruitment, including eligibility, educational qualification, application fee, steps to apply, and more.