IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Soon: Steps To Download Here

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is expected to release the IBPS Mains PO Admit Card 2022 soon on the official website, ibps.in. Once released, candidates can download and check their admit cards easily by following the below-mentioned steps.

It should be noted that the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, 26 November 2022. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill up almost 6932 vacancies of Management Trainee or Probationary officer posts.

Candidates who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2022 are only eligible for the upcoming Mains exam. The Prelims result has already been declared by the concerned officials.