IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Result Released on ibps.in, Steps to Check Scorecard Here
Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Prelims 2022 can check the result till 9 November
The results for the preliminary examination conducted for the Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-XII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. As per the academic schedule, the IBPS PO preliminary examination was held on 15 and 16 October 2022. Candidates will be able to get access to the results on the official website till 9 November.
The official site has all the details regarding the the steps, direct link to check the results along with the expected cut-off marks.
How to Check IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Result?
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XII.’
The candidates will have to enter the login credentials like registration number/ roll number, password/date of birth and captcha code to login.
Your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
You can download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates who have passed the prelims examination will be eligible to sit for the Main examination. Candidates can check the official website for more details and updates of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
