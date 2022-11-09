IIM CAT 2022: Exam Date, Time, Admit Card, and Everything You Must Know

IIM CAT 2022 exam date, time, admit card, and other important details here.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on Sunday, 27 November 2022. The IIM CAT 2022 will be conducted in a CBT (computer based test) mode and is a prerequisite for admission to different management programmes of various IIMs of the country including IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow and more.
IIM CAT Exam 2022 will be held in three shifts - morning, afternoon, and evening. The exam will be of 2 hours duration and candidates will have to attempt questions form three sections including Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude & Logical Reasoning, and Data Interpretation. Each correct answer will be awarded with 2 marks while as a 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
IIM Bangalore will conduct the IIM CAT Exam 2022 on Sunday, 27 November 2022 in a CBT mode. Candidates are requested to report the examination hall at least 1 hour 30 minutes prior to the scheduled examination time.
Candidates must remember that the IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 was released on the official website,iimcat.ac.in on 27 October 2022. The last date to download the admit cards is 27 November 2022.
Once the IIM Exam 2022 is held, the concerned officials will release the IIM CAT Result 2022 on the official website. The tentative result date of IIM CAT is 2nd week of January 2023. All the candidates must note down that the validity of IIM CAT Scorecard is only till 31 December 2023.
Registration Started: 3 August 2022 (10 am).
Registration Ended: 14 September 2022 (5 pm).
Admit Card Release Date: 27 October 2022.
Last Date of Downloading IIM CAT Admit Card: 27 November 2022.
IIM CAT Exam Date: 27 November 2022.
IIM CAT Result Date: 2nd week of January 2023.
