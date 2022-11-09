IIM CAT 2022: Exam Date, Time, Admit Card, and Everything You Must Know

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on Sunday, 27 November 2022. The IIM CAT 2022 will be conducted in a CBT (computer based test) mode and is a prerequisite for admission to different management programmes of various IIMs of the country including IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow and more.

IIM CAT Exam 2022 will be held in three shifts - morning, afternoon, and evening. The exam will be of 2 hours duration and candidates will have to attempt questions form three sections including Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude & Logical Reasoning, and Data Interpretation. Each correct answer will be awarded with 2 marks while as a 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Let us read about the IIM CAT Exam Date, Admit Card release, Result, and More.