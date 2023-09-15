IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Declared: Download From ibps.in; Latest Details

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 is released on the website for the candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam results on Thursday, 14 September. It is important to note that the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 is declared on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam on the scheduled date and were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the results from the website now. They should check the scores and personal details on the scorecard carefully.
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 link is activated on the official website only. You have to go to the site - ibps.in to find the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam results. You can download your results from the website after entering your login details. Make sure to check the details on the prelims result carefully along with the scores.
The exam-conducting body activated the IBPS Clerk prelims result on the official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. You can check and download the scorecards as soon as possible.
As per the latest official details, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 is declared for the exam that took place in August. Candidates who appeared for it and were patiently waiting to check their scores must download the results soon.
Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the IBPS Clerk Main exam 2023. The admit cards for the main exam will be announced in September or October for eligible candidates.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the institute - ibps.in.
Click on the CRP Clerical result link on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials carefully, verify and tap on submit.
Check the scores and personal details on the Clerk prelims result.
Download the result from the IBPS website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined