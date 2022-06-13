Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for 148 Assistant Professor Posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Register for Assistant Professor Post
(Photo: iStock)
Ramjas College, Delhi University has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can apply for the post within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.
The advertisement was published in the Employment News on 11 June. Candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in.
This Delhi University recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 148 vacancies of Assistant Professors.
The application fee for UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs 500 while the application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD categories, and women applicants.
Visit the official website of Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment 2022 page at colrec.uod.ac.in.
The candidate needs to register themselves and fill out the online application form.
Submit all the required documents.
Pay the required application fee.
Keep a copy of the application for future reference.
