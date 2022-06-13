Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for 148 Assistant Professor Posts

Ramjas College, Delhi University has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can apply for the post within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

The advertisement was published in the Employment News on 11 June. Candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in.

This Delhi University recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 148 vacancies of Assistant Professors.