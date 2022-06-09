DU vs Stephen's: What is the Battle in High Court & Why Are Students Protesting?

Ever since the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was made mandatory for admissions to central universities, St Stephen’s College has been at loggerheads with the Delhi University.

The fallout is over St Stephen's College's persistence in its stance of refusing to remove the 15 percent weightage for interviews in their admission criteria. It is the only one out of the six minority institutions of the Delhi University to object.

This has divided students and educators into two – those who are in favour of interviews and those who are against it.