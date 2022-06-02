IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager Posts Available

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has provided the interested candidates with an opportunity to apply for the government bank job for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A.

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2022 and IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 is strictly on all India basis. An online exam will be conducted in the month of July to select the eligible candidates.

The candidates who want to appear for the exam will have to register themselves on the official website i.e. idbibank.in from 3 July and the registration process will end on 17 June 2022.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1044 vacancies for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.