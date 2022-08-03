Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: JE and Accountant/Cashier Posts, Details Here

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 for JE & accountant posts, eligibility, and other important details.
The Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has released an official notification regarding the filling of vacant posts of JE and accountant/cashier (technical & non-technical). The posts are contractual as of now for a period of 11 months and might be extended depending on the performance of candidates.
Eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply through offline mode from 10:00 am to 5:00 am on all working days. The official notification is available on the official websites, delhipolice.gov.in and dphcl.org. You can check the notice to get all the important details like number of posts, salary, eligibility, educational qualifications, and more.
All candidates who wish to apply for the JE and Accountant/Cashier posts should know that the total number of vacancies available under Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 are:
JE (Junior Engineer) Civil = 10
Accountant/Cashier = 1
Candidates who will be selected for junior engineer (JE) posts will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,000, while the accountant-cum-cashier will be provided a salary of Rs 30,000.
The last date of submitting the applications for JE and accountant-cum-cashier posts is Thursday, 18 August 2022.
To be eligible for the JE and accountant/cashier posts under Delhi Police Recruitment, candidates should fulfil the below criteria:
Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for JE posts must have completed B. Tech/BE (civil) from a well-recognised college/university. Besides, they must have an experience of not less than 3 years in fields like construction and design.
Candidates who wish to apply for the accountant/cashier posts must have degrees like ICWA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. (Maths), and BA (Maths) from a well-recognised institution. Also, they should have a minimum three years of experience in accounts.
Age Limit: The maximum age limit for both JE and accountant/cashier posts is 53 years.
