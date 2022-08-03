Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: JE and Accountant/Cashier Posts, Details Here

The Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has released an official notification regarding the filling of vacant posts of JE and accountant/cashier (technical & non-technical). The posts are contractual as of now for a period of 11 months and might be extended depending on the performance of candidates.

Eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply through offline mode from 10:00 am to 5:00 am on all working days. The official notification is available on the official websites, delhipolice.gov.in and dphcl.org. You can check the notice to get all the important details like number of posts, salary, eligibility, educational qualifications, and more.