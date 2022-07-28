Jahangirpuri Violence: Court Takes Cognizance of Delhi Police Charge Sheet

The Delhi Police claimed that the violence which took place in Jahangirpuri was in “continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the northeast Delhi riots of 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on 10 April in different parts of the country.”

Total nine firearms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine swords, and clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of incident and seen in videos were recovered, the charge sheet added.