IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed as the New Delhi Police Commissioner

Union Home Ministry on Sunday, 31 July, appointed IPS officer Sanjay Arora as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He is all set to take charge of the capital's police force from Monday, 1 August.
Arora will replace Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, whose farewell ceremonial parade will be organised at the Parade Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi at 4 pm on Sunday.
Arora, currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), is 1988 Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer.
(This is a developing story)
