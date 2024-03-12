CBSE Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply for 118 Vacancies on cbse.gov.in Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Recruitment 2024 notification. According to the details mentioned in the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts. You can download the CBSE recruitment notification from the official website - cbse.gov.in. Interested applicants should note that the CBSE Recruitment 2024 application process will start today, Tuesday, 12 March.

All the important dates and details are mentioned in the CBSE Recruitment 2024 notification. You must go through the vacancies, eligibility, and dates before completing the CBSE Recruitment 2024 application. The registration form link will be activated on cbse.gov.in for interested people. Keep your documents ready while filling out the form on the website and verify the details.