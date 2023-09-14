BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 to Release on 15 September; Steps to Download

BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 release date is mentioned here for the candidates.
The Bihar Public Service Commission officially announced the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 release date. Registered candidates should note that they can download the BPSC 69th admit card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in once the link is activated. All the candidates preparing to appear for the exam are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements. All the important details are mentioned online so you can check them on the homepage of the site.
As per the latest official details announced recently, the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 is scheduled to be released on Friday, 15 September. Once the BPSC 69th admit card link is activated on bpsc.bih.nic.in, you can download it anytime you want. One must download the hall ticket and check the details mentioned on it properly before the exam.
The prelims admit card will be released on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. Keep your login details ready before downloading the hall tickets online.
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the BPSC 69th exam date 2023 is 30 September. The exam will take place in a single shift for all the registered candidates.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit cards. They should also check the personal details printed on it carefully after downloading from the official site.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 online, once declared:
Go to the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Tap on the "BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023" active link on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials correctly and click on submit.
Your BPSC 69th admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details and download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout for the exam day.
