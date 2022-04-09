UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 Declared on Official Website, Know How To Check

UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 is out on the website.
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 has been officially declared on Friday, 8 April 2022 for the Limited Departmental Competitive exam.
The ones who are interested to check their UPSC CISF written results can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
Candidates can check their scores and download the UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 from the official website.
As per the latest details, a total of 77 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round.
The candidates who have secured themselves on the merit list will now have to appear for the Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).
Candidates can check their respective results by using the list with roll numbers or with names.
Here are a few steps that the candidates can follow to check their respective results on the website:
Candidates must go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission: upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states Written Result CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2022 on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen.
You can go through the CISF Results once the PDF opens.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.
If you have been shortlisted, go through the document to know what to do next.
Candidates should also check the official website upsc.gov.in as it has all the latest information regarding the result.
